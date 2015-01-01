|
Jackson DB, Jones MS, Semenza DC, Testa A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(4): e3202.
36833897
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The purposes of this study are twofold. First, we explore the associations between cumulative ACEs at ages 5 and 7 and delinquency at age 14 in a national sample of youth in the United Kingdom (UK). Second, we explore the role of five theoretically relevant mediators in explaining this relationship.
United Kingdom; delinquency; adolescence; childhood; adverse childhood experiences