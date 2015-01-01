Abstract

The individual effects of physical activity (PA) and sedentary behavior (SB) on health are well-recognized. However, little is known about the extent to which different combinations of these behaviors are associated with body composition and fall risk in older adults. This cross-sectional study examined the associations of mutually exclusive categories of PA and SB with body composition and fall risk in older women. Accelerometer-measured PA, body composition and fall risk (static and dynamic balance) parameters were assessed among 94 community-dwelling older women. The participants were categorized into four groups: active-low sedentary, active-high sedentary, inactive-low sedentary and inactive-high sedentary (active: ≥150 min/week moderate-to-vigorous PA (MVPA); low sedentary: lowest tertile of SB and light PA ratio). Compared to the inactive-high sedentary group, more favorable body composition and dynamic balance results were found in the active-low sedentary (body fat mass index (BFMI): β = -4.37, p = 0.002; skeletal muscle mass index (SMI): β = 1.23, p = 0.017; appendicular lean mass index (ALMI): β = 1.89, p = 0.003; appendicular fat mass index (AFMI): β = -2.19, p = 0.003; sit-to-stand: β = 4.52, p = 0.014) and inactive-low sedentary (BFMI: β = -3.14, p = 0.007; SMI: β = 1.05, p = 0.014; AFMI: β = -1.74, p = 0.005, sit-to-stand: β = 3.28, p = 0.034) groups. Our results suggest that PA programs focusing on concurrently achieving sufficient MVPA and reduced SB might promote a healthy body composition and reduced fall risk among older adults.

Language: en