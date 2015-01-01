|
Citation
|
Wongtangman T, Thatphet P, Shokoohi H, McFadden K, Ma I, Al Saud A, Vivian R, Hines R, Gullikson J, Morone C, Parente J, Perkisas S, Liu SW. J. Clin. Med. 2023; 12(4): e1251.
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: To determine the association between point-of-care-ultrasonography (POCUS)-measured sarcopenia and grip strength, as well as the history of prior-year falls among older adults admitted to the emergency department observation unit (EDOU).
MATERIALS AND METHODS: This cross-sectional observational study was conducted over 8 months at a large urban teaching hospital. A consecutive sample of patients who were 65 years or older and admitted to the EDOU were enrolled in the study. Using standardized techniques, trained research assistants and co-investigators measured patients' biceps brachii and thigh quadriceps muscles via a linear transducer. Grip strength was measured using a Jamar Hydraulic Hand Dynamometer. Participants were surveyed regarding their history of falls in the prior year. Logistic regression analyses assessed the relationship of sarcopenia and grip strength to a history of falls (the primary outcome).
RESULTS: Among 199 participants (55% female), 46% reported falling in the prior year. The median biceps thickness was 2.22 cm with an Interquartile range [IQR] of 1.87-2.74, and the median thigh muscle thickness was 2.91 cm with an IQR of 2.40-3.49. A univariate logistic regression analysis demonstrated a correlation between higher thigh muscle thickness, normal grip strength, and history of prior-year falling, with an odds ratio [OR] of 0.67 (95% conference interval [95%CI] 0.47-0.95) and an OR of 0.51 (95%CI 0.29-0.91), respectively. In multivariate logistic regression, only higher thigh muscle thickness was correlated with a history of prior-year falls, with an OR of 0.59 (95% CI 0.38-0.91).
CONCLUSIONS: POCUS-measured thigh muscle thickness has the potential to identify patients who have fallen and thus are at high risk for future falls.
Language: en