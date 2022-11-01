SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shi Q, Zhang J. Aust. Crit. Care 2023; 36(2): 177-178.

(Copyright © 2023, Confederation of Australian Critical Care Nurses, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.aucc.2022.11.006

36842838

We are honored to communicate with other researchers. In recent years, the number of publications of clinical prediction models has increased exponentially. However, the quality of reporting of prediction model studies is poor, so the purpose of the Transparent Reporting of a multivariable prediction model for Individual Prognosis or Diagnosis (TRIPOD) statement is to provide methodological guidance. [4]
All authors should follow the TRIPOD statement because only prediction models developed and validated through a rigorous methodological process should guide clinical decision-making. The poisoning prediction model is few in both development and verification, so we have some methodology concerns, then we explain our views further.


