Citation
Shi Q, Zhang J. Aust. Crit. Care 2023; 36(2): 177-178.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Confederation of Australian Critical Care Nurses, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36842838
Abstract
We are honored to communicate with other researchers. In recent years, the number of publications of clinical prediction models has increased exponentially. However, the quality of reporting of prediction model studies is poor, so the purpose of the Transparent Reporting of a multivariable prediction model for Individual Prognosis or Diagnosis (TRIPOD) statement is to provide methodological guidance. [4]
Language: en