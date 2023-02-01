Abstract

In a US national cohort study of cisgender sexual minority adolescents (SMAs), we prospectively (1) assessed whether within-person changes in homonegative school climate (i.e., school contextual factors that lead SMAs to feel unsafe or threatened) were associated with risk of probable body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) and (2) tested whether internalized homonegativity and negative expectancies mediated this association. Data came from consecutive time points (18-month, 24-month, 30-month) of the Adolescent Stress Experiences over Time Study (ASETS; N = 758). The Body Dysmorphic Disorder Questionnaire measured probable BDD. Sexual Minority Adolescent Stress Inventory subscales measured past 30-day minority stress experiences. Multilevel models were specified with person mean-centered predictor variables to capture within-person effects. Across one year of follow-up, 26.86% screened positive for probable BDD at least once. Model results indicated significant total (risk ratio [RR]=1.43, 95% credible interval [CI]=1.35-1.52) and direct effects (RR=1.18, 95% CI=1.05-1.34) of homonegative school climate. Internalized homonegativity was independently associated with probable BDD (RR=1.28, 95% CI=1.12-1.46) and mediated 49.7% (95% CI=12.4-82.0) of the total effect. There was limited evidence of mediation via negative expectancies. Implementing SMA-protective school policies and targeting internalized homonegativity in clinical practice may reduce the prevalence and incidence of probable BDD among cisgender SMAs.

Language: en