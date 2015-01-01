Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Aggressive behavior among psychiatric patients occurs the most frequently during acute inpatient treatment causing significant safety risk for patients and staff.



OBJECTIVE: As part of a risk-reducing project targeting the reduction of the frequency of physical aggression, a daily routine use of a risk evaluation tool was introduced in the acute psychiatric unit of the Jahn Ferenc South Pest Hospital.



METHODS: Selection of the appropriate risk evaluation tool was based on a thorough search of the literature. After preparing the Hungarian translation of V-RISK-10, all acutely admitted patients were assessed with this rating scale completed by the duty psychiatrist. To evaluate the predictive validity of the scale, the authors retrospectively surveyed the number and length of necessary physical restraints due to aggressive behavior in the first week after admission.



RESULTS: The mean score on V-RISK-10 was 6.78 ± 3.36 points and the time patients spent under restraints was 6.96 ± 17.21 hours. The sum score of the V-RISK-10 showed a moderate strength, and significant correlation with the time spent under restraint (r = 0.447; p = 0.001).



DISCUSSION: The results confirmed that V-RISK-10 is an appropriate tool for predicting physical aggression necessitating restraints in the first days following an acute psychiatric admission. History of violent behavior, drug use, and a psychiatric diagnosis and suspiciousness among current symptoms had the strongest predictive value.



CONCLUSION: The V-RISK-10 is a risk assessment tool that is user-friendly in the context of acute psychiatric inpatient care and has a moderate power for predicting aggressive behavior. Patients with high risk of aggression can be identified with this tool at the time of admission. With careful monitoring and timely initiation of aggression prevention strategies, the occurrence of aggressive behavior can be minimized. Orv Hetil. 2023; 164(8): 293-299.

Language: hu