Abstract

In recent decades, the primary intention of neuroscientists and psychiatrics is to evaluate the connectivity between brain regions and psychiatric disorders. The amygdala has central immersion in memory alliance, stress response, emotional perception, and automatic responses to emotional stimuli. This paper uses a meta-analysis approach to establish the relationship between structural resting state and functional amygdala connectivity with depression and suicide ideation with suicide behavior. In addition, this study explores the moderating effect of patients' demographic characteristics (gender and age) based on 30 studies. The results show that structural amygdala connectivity is positively related to the instability of depression, while for resting and task functional connectivity amygdala shows a significant negative connection with depression. Furthermore, the amygdala showed a partial activation for non-suicide self-injuries and suicide ideation. From structural and functional magnetic imaging, the current findings also support the moderating effect of the age of the participants on the amygdala connectivity with psychiatric conditions. Generally, amygdala connectivity with psychiatric disorders was not significantly moderate with the role of gender, however, this study enhances the existing hypothetical review articles and confirms the connectivity of the psychological condition with the amygdala region. It concludes that the amygdala plays a vital role in regulating and responding to emotions.

