Molin F, Norrman Brandt E. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(2).

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/bs13020110

36829340

PMC9952028

BACKGROUND: Digitalization is one of the drivers of change in both public and private organizations. It is therefore relevant to understand how a government agency like the Swedish Transport Administration manage and experience change.

METHODS: In this qualitative study, interviews (n = 15) with respondents with insight and connection to digitalization and change highlight factors related to digitalization and change-capacity within the agency.

RESULTS: The results of the interviews are presented in a thematic analysis. Five themes were identified: Digitalization, management control, stability requirements, organizational culture, and lack of a comprehensive view. The research literature in the field of change creates a fund for a discussion about the Administration's situation regarding digitalization, development, and transformational change.

CONCLUSIONS: The results indicate that the Transport Administration still has a long way to travel in terms of organizational readiness for change. To address this issue, the Transport Administration should prioritize the development and implementation of a comprehensive change management strategy including clear communication, active engagement, and participation from all employees, and a focus on building a culture of adaptability and continuous improvement.


digitalization; organizational behavior; transformational change; transport administration

