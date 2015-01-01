|
Ortiz-Sánchez FA, Brambila-Tapia AJL, Cárdenas-Fujita LS, Toledo-Lozano CG, Samudio-Cruz MA, Gómez-Díaz B, Garcia S, Rodríguez-Arellano ME, Zamora-González EO, López-Hernández LB. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(2): e120.
36829349
Suicide is considered a public health problem that affects families worldwide. Family functioning is the capability of the family system to fulfill needs during the stages of its development. In this study, we focused on evaluating family cohesion and adaptability in a group of adolescents who had attempted suicide and were hospitalized at a hospital for mental health disorders, compared to a control group.
adolescents; suicide attempt; family; cohesion; FACES III