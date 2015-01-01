|
Li Y, Ahn J, Ko S, Hwang I, Seo Y. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(2): e139.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36829368
Based on the Affective Events Theory, Work as a Calling Theory, and related studies, this research examined the moderated mediating effects of Living a Calling and the mediating effect of social interaction anxiety and psychological burnout on the relationships between post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms consequent to violence victimization, self-destructive behaviors, and turnover intention. Data from 420 Korean elementary and secondary school teachers were analyzed using the moderated mediation model. The analysis revealed that post-traumatic stress disorder caused by violence victimization positively affected self-destructive behavior and turnover intention through the sequential mediation of social interaction anxiety and psychological burnout. Further, Living a Calling moderated the indirect effect of violence victimization; the stronger the Living-a-Calling experience, the greater the indirect effect of violence victimization on turnover intention. Additionally, when the sense of Living a Calling was low, post-traumatic stress disorder caused by violence did not significantly affect turnover intention through social interaction anxiety, but contrary to expectations, the stronger the sense of Living a Calling, the more positive the mediating effect of social interaction anxiety. Therapeutic interventions in teachers' work environment, improvements, and suggestions for future research are discussed.
post-traumatic stress disorder; psychological burnout; self-destructive behaviors; social interaction anxiety; turnover intention; violence against teachers