Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Most children have exposure of traumatic events during their life, such as natural disasters, accidents, and abuses. A review of traumatised children's perspective on traumatic events plays an important role in enhancing our understanding and promoting appropriate tailor-made intervention and support to these children.



METHODS: Four main health-related electronic databases were searched for all English full-text qualitative research articles over the past 11 years to uncover the recent best available perspective/evidence from traumatised children. The PRISMA checklist was adopted to guide the review process.



RESULTS: Five themes about children's experiences and perspectives towards the traumatic events encountered were summarised and integrated from 19 qualitative studies identified. They included daily life problems related to trauma, negative responses to trauma, perceived health needs, coping strategies related to trauma and stress, and growth from traumatic experience.



CONCLUSIONS: This systematic review provides evidence about responses/impacts and perceived health needs of traumatised children and informs the direction caregivers' training can take, helping these children by early identification and timely intervention. More research is needed to examine/compare traumatised children's responses and coping between diverse traumatic experiences, time from exposure, and the sociodemographic characteristics of these children.

