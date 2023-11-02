Abstract

Neurological disorders and traumatic brain injury (TBI) are among the leading causes of death and disability. The pupillary light reflex (PLR) is an emerging diagnostic tool for concussion in humans. We compared PLR obtained with a commercially available pupillometer in the 4 week old piglet model of the adolescent brain subject to rapid nonimpact head rotation (RNR), and in human adolescents with and without sports-related concussion (SRC). The 95% PLR reference ranges (RR, for maximum and minimum pupil diameter, latency, and average and peak constriction velocities) were established in healthy piglets (N = 13), and response reliability was validated in nine additional healthy piglets. PLR assessments were obtained in female piglets allocated to anesthetized sham (N = 10), single (sRNR, N = 13), and repeated (rRNR, N = 14) sagittal low-velocity RNR at pre-injury, as well as days 1, 4, and 7 post injury, and evaluated against RRs. In parallel, we established human PLR RRs in healthy adolescents (both sexes, N = 167) and compared healthy PLR to values obtained <28 days from a SRC (N = 177). In piglets, maximum and minimum diameter deficits were greater in rRNR than sRNR. Alterations peaked on day 1 post sRNR and rRNR, and remained altered at day 4 and 7. In SRC adolescents, the proportion of adolescents within the RR was significantly lower for maximum pupil diameter only (85.8%). We show that PLR deficits may persist in humans and piglets after low-velocity head rotations. Differences in timing of assessment after injury, developmental response to injury, and the number and magnitude of impacts may contribute to the differences observed between species. We conclude that PLR is a feasible, quantifiable involuntary physiological metric of neurological dysfunction in pigs, as well as humans. Healthy PLR porcine and human reference ranges established can be used for neurofunctional assessments after TBI or hypoxic exposures (e.g., stroke, apnea, or cardiac arrest).

