Goodwin GJ, John SE, Donohue B, Keene J, Kuwabara HC, Maietta JE, Kinsora TF, Ross S, Allen DN. Brain Sci. 2023; 13(2): e177.
(Copyright © 2023, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)
36831720
OBJECTIVE: High school athletes are administered ImPACT at the start of the academic year or sport season and again after suspected concussion. Concussion management involves the comparison of baseline and post-injury cognitive scores with declines in scores providing evidence for concussive injury. A network framework may provide additional information about post-concussive cognitive changes and expand characterization of sport-related concussion (SRC) recovery.
concussion; network analysis; neuropsychology; ImPACT