Abstract

Suicide is a major public health problem and previous studies in major depression and anxiety show problematic sleep is a risk factor for suicidal ideation (SI). However, less is known about sleep and SI in social anxiety disorder (SAD), despite the pervasiveness of SAD. Therefore, the current study comprised participants with major depressive disorder (MDD) (without comorbid SAD) (n = 26) and participants with SAD (without comorbid MDD) (n = 41). Wrist actigraphy was used to estimate sleep duration, wake after sleep onset, and sleep efficiency; sleep quality was evaluated with self-report. Self-report was also used to examine SI. These measures were submitted to independent t-tests and multiple regression analysis. t-test results revealed sleep and SI did not differ between MDD and SAD groups. Multiple regression results showed shorter sleep duration and worse sleep quality related to greater SI when taking symptom severity and age into account. Post-hoc partial correlational analysis showed these sleep-SI relationships remained significant after controlling for symptom severity and age. Preliminary findings indicate sleep and SI may be transdiagnostic features of MDD and SAD. Evidence of distinct sleep-SI relationships are consistent with previous reports showing that sleep difficulties contribute to SI. Altogether, improving sleep duration and sleep quality may reduce the risk of SI.

