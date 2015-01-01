Abstract

Gymnastics has a history of high injury incidence rates. However, little is known about the injury pathology in young gymnasts. The purpose of this study was to fill gaps in the literature by providing insight into the injury pathology in gymnasts aged 6 to 17 years. This study was retrospective in design, where injury data were collected using a Qualtrics questionnaire and distributed via social media. The findings revealed that the most common injury site was the lower limb (60.5%), in particular, the ankle/foot (49%) and knee (27%). Overuse injuries and sprains were most prevalent among the lower limb (25% and 18.4%, respectively), and gymnasts seemed to have a tendency to train through injury with modifications to training. In conclusion, lower limb joint sprain and overuse injuries accounted for the majority of injuries in youth gymnasts. These injuries were more frequently reported in girls in the years associated with peak height velocity and beyond.

Language: en