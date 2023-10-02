SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kayton ML, Staab V, Stahl B, Tan K, Russo L, Verney M, McGuire M, Pall H. Children (Basel) 2023; 10(2).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/children10020343

PMID

36832472

PMCID

PMC9955182

Abstract

This review article highlights the disparities evident in pediatric trauma care in the United States. Social determinants of health play a significant role in key aspects of trauma care including access to care, gun violence, child abuse, head trauma, burn injuries, and orthopedic trauma. We review the recent literature as it relates to these topics. The findings from these recent studies emphasize the important principle that trauma care for children should be designed with a focus on equity for all children.


Language: en

Keywords

child abuse; health equity; access to care; burn injuries; gun violence; head trauma; pediatric trauma care

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print