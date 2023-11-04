SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

González-Rodríguez A, Seeman MV, Román E, Natividad M, Pagés C, Ghigliazza C, Ros L, Monreal JA. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(4).

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/healthcare11040458

36832992

PMC9956049

BACKGROUND: Compared to other psychotic disorders, there is little information about staging care in delusional disorder (DD). Unlike schizophrenia, this is a disorder that begins in middle age, a time at which chronic medical comorbidities have already begun to impact global functioning. With age, the combination of psychological and somatic conditions leads to new behaviours, e.g., agitation, aggression, and behaviours that require specific preventive and interventive measures. With further age, knowledgeable end-of-life care becomes necessary for this population.

AIM: The aim of this article was to review existing evidence on the management of these successive phases.

METHODS: We conducted a narrative review using PubMed and ClinicalTrials.gov and searched for the following terms: (agitation OR aggressivity OR aggression OR palliative OR "end-of-life") AND ("delusional disorder").

RESULTS: We found that the literature was sparse. Existing evidence suggests that medical causes are frequently at the root of agitation and aggression. With respect to management, de-escalation strategies are generally preferred over pharmacotherapy. Specific delusional syndromes, e.g., de Clérambault, Othello, Capgras, Fregoli, as well as folie à deux, are associated with aggression. The somatic subtype of DD is the one most often requiring palliative care at the end of life.

CONCLUSIONS: We conclude that insufficient attention has been given to the care needs of the accelerated aging process in DD.


old age; psychosis; delusional disorder; agitation; end-of-life

