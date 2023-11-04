|
Citation
|
González-Rodríguez A, Seeman MV, Román E, Natividad M, Pagés C, Ghigliazza C, Ros L, Monreal JA. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(4).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36832992
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Compared to other psychotic disorders, there is little information about staging care in delusional disorder (DD). Unlike schizophrenia, this is a disorder that begins in middle age, a time at which chronic medical comorbidities have already begun to impact global functioning. With age, the combination of psychological and somatic conditions leads to new behaviours, e.g., agitation, aggression, and behaviours that require specific preventive and interventive measures. With further age, knowledgeable end-of-life care becomes necessary for this population.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
old age; psychosis; delusional disorder; agitation; end-of-life