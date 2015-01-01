SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Krill PR, Thomas HM, Kramer MR, Degeneffe N, Anker JJ. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(4): e536.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/healthcare11040536

36833071

PMC9956925

Suicide is a significant public health concern, and lawyers have been shown to have an elevated risk for contemplating it. In this study, we sought to identify predictors of suicidal ideation in a sample consisting of 1962 randomly selected lawyers. Using logistic regression analysis, we found that high levels of work overcommitment, high levels of perceived stress, loneliness as measured by the UCLA loneliness scale, and being male were all significantly associated with an increased risk of suicidal ideation. These results suggest that interventions aimed at reducing work overcommitment, stress, and loneliness, and addressing gender-specific risk factors, may be effective in reducing the risk of suicidal ideation among lawyers. Further research is needed to expand upon these findings and to develop and test interventions specifically tailored to the needs of this population.


mental health; depression; suicidal ideation; loneliness; occupational stress; lawyers; perceived stress; work overcommitment

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
