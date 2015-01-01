Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACE) have a strong association with alcohol and drug use; however, more research is needed to identify protective factors for this association. The present study assesses the longitudinal impact of ACE on problematic alcohol and drug use and the potential moderating effect of perceived social support. Data (n = 1404) are from a sample of Hispanic youth surveyed in high school through young adulthood. Linear growth curve models assessed the effect of ACE and perceived social support over time on problematic alcohol and drug use.



RESULTS indicated youth with ACE (vs. those without ACE) report more problematic alcohol and drug use in adolescence and have increased rates into young adulthood. Additionally, findings suggest that social support in high school may moderate the effects of ACE on problematic use over time. Among youth with high levels of support, the association of ACE with problematic alcohol and drug use was diminished. Although ACE can have a persistent impact on problematic alcohol and drug use from adolescence into adulthood, high social support during adolescence may mitigate the negative effects of ACE, lowering early problematic alcohol and drug use, offering the potential for lasting benefits.

