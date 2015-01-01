|
Wright MF, Wachs S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(4): e2835.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36833529
One aim of this study was to investigate differences in cyberbullying involvement (i.e., victimization, bystanding, perpetration) across four age groups, including 234 elementary school students (4th and 5th grades; 51% female), 363 middle school students (6th through 8th grades; 53% female), 341 high school students (9th through 12th grade; 51% female), and 371 university students (all four years; 60% female). Another aim was to examine the age group differences in the associations between cyberbullying involvement and depression, as well as the moderating effect of social support from parents and friends. Participants completed questionnaires on cyberbullying involvement, depression, and social support from parents and friends.
age; gender; depression; cyberbullying; social support