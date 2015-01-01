Abstract

The aims of this paper were to explore mental health, the aspects associated with psychological distress and resilience, and the help-seeking experiences of LGBTIQA+ people. This research used a mixed-method approach using a survey and semi-structured interviews. The study was conducted in rural and remote Tasmania, Australia. Sixty-six participants completed the survey, and 30 participated in interviews. Participants reported a range of mental health concerns and varied experiences of accessing care and support in rural Australia. Depression and anxiety were the most common among participants. Almost half of all participants had attempted suicide in their lifetime, and just over a fifth had self-harmed. Two-thirds of the sample had high/very high psychological distress. For respondents, lacking social support was associated with increased psychological distress and low level of resilience. Public acceptance and social support enhanced interviewees' resilience. Interviewees experienced a lack of nearby mental health professionals, were unimpeded by operating hours, and trusted mental health professionals, which impacted help seeking and mental health. The findings indicate that acceptance, access and proximity to care, and mental health professionals' cultural competence would benefit rural Tasmanian LGBTIQA+ peoples' mental health. There is a need to improve public education, improve mental health professionals' curricula, and provide inclusive and tailored mental health care.

Language: en