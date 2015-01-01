Abstract

In the late 1990s, Sri Lanka had a record rate of suicide deaths. Since then, deaths have decreased dramatically due to the restriction of lethal agrochemicals. The number of nonfatal suicidal acts, however, remains extraordinarily high. A disproportionate number of these cases are adolescents and young adults-mainly girls and young women. This paper offers a close look at adolescent girls in rural Sri Lanka who had engaged in nonfatal suicidal acts. We carried out interviews with daughters and mothers while the girls were receiving medical care following a suicidal act. Drawing from these interviews, we describe the circumstances leading to girls' suicidal acts, the responses and moral judgments made by adult family members, and the reputational and social consequences of these acts. Few girls intended to die; none had previously undertaken a suicidal act, and none gave evidence of "mental illness". In many cases, girls' suicidal acts were triggered by acute family conflicts, often concerning situations that were seen to compromise the girl's sexual respectability and the honor of her family.

Language: en