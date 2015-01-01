Abstract

(1) Background: Bullying is a worldwide public health problem, with short- and long-term physical, mental, and socio-economic implications for all involved, including consequences as serious as suicide. (2) Objective: The aim of this study is to compile data on nursing interventions for preventing and addressing bullying at the international level. (3) Methods: A systematic review was conducted in accordance with the guidelines laid out in the PRISMA statement. The search included papers written in Spanish, English, and Portuguese over the previous five years from the following databases: Web of Science, CUIDEN, CINHAL, BDENF, Cochrane, Lilacs, and PubMed. The following descriptors were used: "Acoso escolar AND Enfermería", "Bullying AND Nursing" and "Intimidação AND Enferma-gem". Due to the heterogeneity in the methodology of the studies, a narrative synthesis of the results is provided. (4) The synthesis of results shows nurses' involvement in tackling and preventing bullying. Interventions are categorised into awareness raising; coping mechanisms; and approach/care, nursing skills in the face of bullying, and the role of the family in the face of bullying. (5) Conclusions: It is clear that at the international level, nursing is involved in planning and developing autonomous and interdisciplinary interventions to address and prevent bullying. The evidence paves the way for school nurses and family and community nurses to take steps to tackle this phenomenon.

Language: en