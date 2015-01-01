Abstract

Cities evolve and change with economic development and population growth, and urban planning laws in Taiwan have regulations that should be comprehensively reviewed every six years. Most current government policies aim to add new disaster prevention shelters or rescue stations. An economical way to improve the disaster prevention capabilities of urban planning is through examining or reviewing spatial structures and disaster prevention plans from the perspective of citizens or residents. The UN Office of Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) launched the Making Cities Resilient Campaign policy to enhance disaster-resistant and sustainable urban environments through integrated disaster mitigation, reduction, response, and evacuation plans. This study used space syntax to ascertain evacuation route features using geometric distance analysis. There was 31.61% efficiency in relation to accessible roads on a comprehensive map. We could clearly see that since the areas in the first quadrant were relatively close to accessible roads, and there was an area that was not connected to the existing evacuation channels. The increased number of channels was more accessible and extensive. Such suggestions are helpful for government departments to prepare for disaster management. The spatial characteristics of the physical environment are explained by the accessibility and efficiency of axial maps and visibility analyzed by space syntax. Our findings reveal that space syntax is an important application when examining evacuation maps.

