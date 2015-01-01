Abstract

Facebook is one of the most popular social media platforms. As well as facilitating contact and the exchange of information, the use of Facebook can lead to problematic Facebook use (PFU) among a small number of users. Previous studies have shown the relationship between PFU and early maladaptive schemas (EMSs). Additionally, previous studies have reported associations between PFU and perceived stress and between EMSs and perceived stress. Consequently, the main aim of the present study was to investigate the relationship between PFU and EMSs and the role of perceived stress as a mediator of this relationship. The study comprised 993 Facebook users (505 female, M = 27.38 years, SD = 4.79, aged from 18 to 35 years). PFU was assessed using the eight-item Facebook Intrusion Scale, perceived stress was assessed using the Perceived Stress Questionnaire, and EMSs were assessed using the Young Schema Questionnaire (YSQ-S3). The results suggested that insufficient self-control/self-discipline, approval seeking, dependence/incompetence, enmeshment, and entitlement/grandiosity schemas were positively associated with PFU. There was also a negative relationship between PFU and EMSs, such as social isolation/alienation and defectiveness/shame schemas. The findings showed that PFU was positively associated with external stress. Additionally, external stress had an indirect effect in the relationship between mistrust/abuse and PFU, failure to achieve and PFU, and self-punitiveness and PFU. These results contribute to a better understanding of PFU development mechanisms associated with early maladaptive schemas and perceived stress. Additionally, knowing the EMSs associated with PFU and perceived stress might improve the therapeutic interventions and prevention of this problematic behavior.

