Abstract

Family members bereaved by their loved ones' suicidal death normally undergo a complicated and lengthy bereavement process. In this qualitative case study, we explored longitudinal changes in the suicide bereavement process by applying assimilation analysis, based on the Assimilation Model (AM) and the Assimilation of Problematic Experiences Scale (APES), to longitudinal interview data collected from two Chinese suicide-bereaved individuals within the first 18 months after their loss. The results showed that over time the participants both progressed in adapting to their traumatic losses. Assimilation analysis both effectively elaborated the difference in the inner world of the bereaved and clearly demonstrated development in their adaptation to the loss. This study contributes new knowledge on the longitudinal changes in suicide bereavement experiences and demonstrates the applicability of assimilation analysis to suicide bereavement research. Professional help and resources need to be tailored and adapted to meet the changing needs of suicide-bereaved family members.

Language: en