Abstract

In recent years, the incidence of depression among adolescents has been increasing yearly, and the severe damage of depression on adolescents' physical and mental health development has caused extensive concern worldwide. Previous research on adults has confirmed that meaning in life is a crucial buffer factor for depression, and developing meaning in life is an essential task in adolescence. Moreover, prior researchers also pointed out that frequent cognitive failures can induce negative emotions in individuals, whereas mindfulness can regulate individuals' depression levels. However, few studies have investigated the impact of meaning in life on depression in adolescents and the underlying psychological mechanisms. Accordingly, based on the theoretical framework of the Cognitive Vulnerability-Stress Theory of Depression, this study aimed to explore the relationship between meaning in life and depression in junior high school students, as well as the mediating effect of cognitive failures and the moderating effect of mindfulness. We collected data from 948 adolescents aged 11 to 17 in two junior high schools in Henan Province, China, and tested the theoretical model through the PROCESS macro for SPSS. The results showed that: (1) meaning in life had a significant negative predictive effect on depression (β = -0.24, p < 0.001); (2) cognitive failures partially mediated the relationship between meaning in life and depression (β = 0.31, p < 0.001); (3) the relationship between cognitive failures and depression was moderated by mindfulness (β = -0.05, p < 0.05). This study implied that we could start by cultivating adolescents' meaning in life and improving their level of mindfulness to prevent and intervene in adolescent depression.

