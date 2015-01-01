Abstract

This paper models and mitigates the secondary crash (SC) risk for serial tunnels on the freeway which is incurred by traffic turbulence after primary crash (PC) occurrence and location-heterogeneous lighting conditions along serial tunnels. A traffic conflict approach is developed where SC risk is quantified using a surrogate safety measure based on the simulated vehicle trajectories after PC occurs from a lighting-related microscopic traffic model with inter-lane dependency. Numerical examples are presented to validate the model, illustrate SC risk pattern over time, and evaluate the countermeasures for SC, including adaptive tunnel lighting control (ATLC) and advanced speed and lane-changing guidance (ASLG) for connected vehicles (CVs). The results demonstrate that the tail of the stretching queue on the PC occurrence lane, the adjacent lane of the PC-incurred queue, and areas near tunnel portals are high-risk locations. In serial tunnels, creating a good lighting condition for drivers is more effective than advanced warnings in CVs to mitigate SC risk. Combined ATLC and ASLG is promising since ASLG informs CVs of an immediate response to traffic turbulence on the lane where PC occurs and ATLC alleviates SC risks on adjacent lanes via smoothing the lighting condition variations and reducing inter-lane dependency.

