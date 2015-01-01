Abstract

This study aimed to identify the patient characteristics, comorbidities, risk factors, and means of the self-harm of patients who attempt self-harm in and outside of a hospital, and to determine the characteristics of death by suicide among survival and death patient groups in South Korea. This study used data from the Korean National Hospital Discharge In-depth Injury Survey conducted from 2007 to 2019. In total, 7192 outpatient participants and 43 inpatient participants performed self-harm. Frequency analysis, chi-square tests, Fisher's exact test, and logistic regression analysis were performed using STATA, version 15.0 (StataCorp), and statistical significance was set at 5%. Thirty-one inpatients who performed self-harm survived, and 12 died. Among male inpatients, the older they were, the higher the rates of self-harm and mortality rates due to falls and poisoning if they had comorbidities and financial problems. In addition, the rate of self-harm attempts within a short period after hospitalization was high. Our evidence of the characteristics of patients who performed self-harm in the hospital and the influencing factors of self-harm can be used as primary data for predicting patients at a high risk of self-harm and for creating preventative policies to reduce the risk of self-harm among inpatients in South Korea.

Language: en