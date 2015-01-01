Abstract

Organizational safety decisions rely heavily on safety information in today's data-driven era, but there is a significant danger of information distortion that can compromise system safety. To address the issue of information distortion and enhance system safety, a new approach called information delayering safety management (IDSM) has been developed and implemented. The IDSM method combines delayering management mode and graph theory to study the relationship between information distortion management and delayering management. By using the delayering mode as a theoretical foundation for safety information management, information distortion can be reduced. The implementation of this approach from a graph theory perspective has been tested using a case study and has been proven to effectively enhance the reliability of safety information and ensure system safety. The minimum control set of the directed graph algorithm can be used to realize the whole network management of safety information distortion. The amount of safety information and signal noise can be controlled by adjusting connectivity, and safety information distortion can be regulated through the adjustment of structural holes and flow direction. Overall, IDSM offers a new, effective method for accident analysis and safety management, allowing safety professionals to make informed decisions based on robust advanced evidence.

