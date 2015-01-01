Abstract

This study developed a Japanese version of the Family Poly-Victimization Screen (FPS-J) and assessed its validity. A cross-sectional study using self-report questionnaires was conducted with parents of children in Tokyo, Japan, from January to February 2022. To test the validity of the FPS-J, we used the Japanese versions of the revised Conflict Tactics Scale Short Form (J-CTS2SF) as the gold standard for intimate partner violence (IPV), the Conflict Tactics Scale Parent-Child (J-CTS-PC) for child abuse (CAN), the Conflict Tactics Scale (J-MCTS) for elder abuse, the K6-J for depression and anxiety, the PCL5-J for post-traumatic stress disorder, and the J-KIDSCREEN for Health-related Quality of Life among children. Data from 483 participants (response rate: 22.6%) were used. The J-CTS2SF and J-CTS-PC scores were significantly higher among the IPV/CAN-victim groups than in the non-victimized groups classified by the FPS-J (p < 0.001). The JMCTS scores did not differ significantly between the victim and non-victim groups (p = 0.44), but the PCL5-J, K6-J, and J-KIDSCREEN-10 scores were either significantly higher or lower among victims of violence than among the non-victim groups (p < 0.05). This study suggests the validity of parts of the FPS-J, especially the IPV against respondents and CAN by respondents.

Language: en