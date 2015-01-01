|
Citation
|
Tres Junior FL, Yepes V, Medeiros GF, Kripka M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(4): e3190.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36833882
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The demand for more sustainable structures has been shown as a growing tendency, and engineers can use optimization techniques to aid in the design and sizing stage, achieving solutions that minimize its cost and environmental and social impacts. In pedestrian bridges, which are subjected to human-induced vibrations, it is also important to ensure the users' comfort, besides the security verifications. In this context, the objective of this paper is to perform a multi-objective optimization of a steel-concrete composite pedestrian bridge, minimizing cost, carbon dioxide emissions, and vertical acceleration caused by human walking. For this, the Multi-Objective Harmony Search (MOHS) was applied to obtain non-dominated solutions and compose a Pareto Front. Two scenarios were considered with different unit emissions obtained from a life cycle assessment in the literature.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
carbon emissions; harmony search; multi-objective optimization; pedestrian bridge; sustainability