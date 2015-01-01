Abstract

The rates of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts among transgender youths are high. However, in Brazil, there are no studies about these outcomes in this population. The present study aims to investigate the prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts in Brazilian transgender youths (binary and non-binary), in association with predictor variables, following the Minority Stress Theory. The predictor variables analyzed were depressive symptoms, discrimination, gender distress, deprivation, social support, and gender identity support from parents and friends. Participants were recruited through an online survey. The final sample consisted of 213 participants, aged 13 to 25 years old. Two equal regression analyses were performed, one for each outcome. Out of the total, 103 (48.6%) identified as transgender boys, 44 (20.8%) as transgender girls, and 65 (30.7%) as non-binary. The mean age was 18.53 years (SD 2.50). The study found that 57.6% of the sample had depressive symptoms, 72.3% experienced suicidal ideation, and 42.7% had attempted suicide. In the final model, the variables that were associated with suicidal ideation were deprivation, gender distress, and depressive symptoms. As for suicide attempts, the variables deprivation and depressive symptoms were correlated. Further studies on this population should be conducted to analyze protective factors for these outcomes.

Language: en