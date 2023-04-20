|
Myers TL, Gladstone TRG, Beardslee WR. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(4).
Abstract
Little is known about the effects of parental depression on offspring as they transition to adulthood-a challenging time developmentally, when late adolescents must separate from home, achieve intimate relationships, and develop a sense of identity. We present long-term quantitative and qualitative data from early adolescents with a depressed parent who were randomized to one of two family-based preventive interventions and followed over time, across the transition to young adulthood. Specifically, we present clinical measures of psychopathology and Likert-scale questionnaire data from young adults and their parents regarding the transition to adulthood and perceptions of the interventions. We also report in-depth qualitative interview data from young adults about the effects of parental depression on their transition to adulthood.
adolescence; emerging adulthood; parental depression; transition to adulthood