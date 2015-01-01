SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang L, Zhou S, Xue Y, Li Q, Cao M, Gu C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(4): e3338.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph20043338

36834031

PMC9963547

Early victimization is associated with a range of psychological adaptation problems in young adulthood, including core self-evaluations. However, little is known about the mechanisms underlying the association between early victimization and young adults' core self-evaluations. This study examined the mediating role of negative cognitive processing bias and the moderating role of resilience in the relationship. A total of 972 college students were recruited to complete measures of early victimization, negative cognitive processing bias, resilience, and core self-evaluations. The results showed that early victimization significantly and negatively predicted the core self-evaluations in young adulthood. The negative association between early victimization and core self-evaluations was completely mediated by negative cognitive processing bias. Resilience moderated the relationship between early victimization and negative cognitive bias, and the relationship between negative cognitive processing bias and core self-evaluations. Resilience has both risk-buffering and risk-enhancing effects. In light of these results, in order to help victims maintain good mental health, we should intervene in individual cognitive factors. Notably, while resilience is a protective factor in most cases, the benefits of resilience should not be overstated. So, we should not only cultivate students' resilience but also provide them with more support and resources and intervene in risk factors at the same time.


resilience; victimization; core self-evaluations; negative cognitive processing bias

