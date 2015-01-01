|
Andersen LPS, Biering K, Conway PM. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(4): e3358.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36834051
BACKGROUND: Work-related violence and threats are major problems in many occupations, especially within the human service sector, with consequences at multiple levels, including reduced physical and mental health, increased absenteeism, and reduced organizational commitment. It is, therefore, crucial to identify risk factors for work-related violence and threats. However, only a few studies have examined whether negative acts at work increase the risk of work-related violence and threats from clients toward employees.
Language: en
follow-up study; negative acts; work-related threat; work-related violence