Abstract

Electric vehicles, known for their low-noise emission, are popular and widespread in metropolises in China, and they provide an opportunity for a reduction in environmental noise from vehicles. To understand the noise from electric vehicles better, this study develops noise emission models considering speed, acceleration, and motion state. The model construction is based on the data collected from a pass-by noise measurement experiment in Guangzhou, China. The models describe a linear relationship between the noise level, the logarithm of speed, and the acceleration for multiple motion states (i.e., the constant-speed state, the acceleration state, and the deceleration state). From the spectrum analysis, the low-frequency noise is barely affected by the speed and acceleration, but the noise at a certain frequency is most sensitive to them. Compared to other models, the proposed ones have the highest accuracy and the greatest ability for extrapolation and generalization.

