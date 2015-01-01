Abstract

Healthcare providers (HCPs) can support women affected by violence, providing a safe way for women to disclose experiences of violence and mitigating violence against women (VAW) through the identification of cases in routine clinical practice. We conducted in-depth interviews and focus group discussions with HCPs in three tertiary facilities in Maharashtra, India, who had participated in training using the World Health Organization curriculum, adapted for the Indian context. n = 21 HCPs participated in in-depth interviews and n = 10 nurses participated in two focus group discussions. The respondents indicated that the training approach and content were acceptable and that the skills learned during the training were feasible to implement. A shift in perspective from viewing VAW as a private issue to understanding it as a health issue facilitated HCPs' response. The training enabled HCPs to recognize barriers faced by women in disclosing violence and their role in supporting disclosure. HCPs reported barriers to providing care for survivors of violence, including a lack of human resources, the time during regular clinical practice, and a lack of strong referral networks. These data can be utilized to inform other efforts to train HCPs in facilities in this setting and provide evidence for ways to improve health systems' responses to VAW in low-and middle-income country settings.

Language: en