Abstract

Workplace violence (WPV) against healthcare providers is a serious problem that carries health, safety, and legal consequences. Healthcare providers working in emergency departments (ED) are more susceptible to WPV compared to other healthcare settings. This study aimed to assess the prevalence of physical and verbal violence against ED physicians and nurses in public hospitals in Amman, Jordan, and to explore the relationship between WPV and the socio-demographic characteristics of the participants. A quantitative descriptive cross-sectional study design was used to assess physical and verbal violence against ED physicians and nurses. A self-administered questionnaire was completed by 67 physicians and 96 nurses from three public hospitals in Amman. In the past year, 33% and 53% of the participants experienced physical and verbal violence, respectively. Compared to their female counterparts, males were more frequently physically (43.7% vs. 2.3%, p-value < 0.001) and verbally (61.3% vs. 29.5%, p-value < 0.001) abused. The main perpetrators of physical and verbal violence were the patients' relatives. Out of 53 physical and 86 verbal abuse incidents, only 15 cases (10.8%) were followed up with legal persecution. In conclusion, there is a widespread occurrence of physical and verbal violence against ED physicians and nurses in the public sector hospitals in Jordan. A collaborative effort by all stakeholders should be instituted to ensure the safety of the physicians and nurses and to improve the quality of the healthcare provided.

Language: en