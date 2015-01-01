Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a common mental health problem, with a 19% lifetime prevalence in Australian adolescents and 12% in adults. Though rates of professional help-seeking for NSSI are low, disclosure to family and friends is more common, providing opportunities for them to encourage professional support. Mental Health First Aid(®) Australia's Conversations about Non-Suicidal Self-Injury course provides evidence-based training for the general public to support a person engaging in NSSI.



METHODS: This uncontrolled trial evaluated the effects of the Conversations about Non-Suicidal Self-Injury course on participants' knowledge, confidence, stigmatising attitudes, and intended and actual helping behaviours. Surveys were administered pre- and post-course, and at a six-month follow-up. A linear mixed-model analysis determined mean change over time, and effect sizes were estimated using Cohen's d. Course satisfaction was assessed using descriptive statistics and summative content analysis of qualitative data.



RESULTS: The pre-course survey was completed by 147 Australian participants (77.5% female, mean age 45.8 years), 137 (93.2%) at post-course and 72 (49%) at follow-up. Knowledge, confidence, quality of intended helping behaviours, and quality of actual helping behaviours increased significantly at both time points. Social distance decreased significantly at all time points and stigma decreased significantly at post-course. The course was perceived to be highly acceptable by participants.



CONCLUSIONS: There is initial evidence that the Conversations about Non-Suicidal Self-Injury course is effective and acceptable for members of the public who may support a person engaging in NSSI.

Language: en