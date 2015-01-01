Abstract

BACKGROUND: Insomnia is the perception of inadequate, insufficient or non-restorative sleep. Of all sleep-related disorders, insomnia is the most common. It is important to remember that the sleep-wake cycle also plays a central role in the genesis of anxiety and depression. The aim of our study is to evaluate the association between sleep disturbances and anxiety and depression in a group of workers of both sexes who perform night shift work.



METHODS: Information on sleep disorders was collected by administering the Insomnia Severity Index (ISI) questionnaire. Statistical analysis was conducted using the Chi-square test to assess whether there were any differences between sex for those who were healthy or who were diagnosed with psychiatric disorders.



RESULTS: The results showed that there was a good percentage of subjects with insomnia problems, impairing normal daily activities and promoting the onset of fatigue, daytime sleepiness, cognitive performance deficits and mood disorders.



CONCLUSION: We highlighted how anxious and depressive anxiety disorders are more pronounced in people who suffer from altered sleep-wake rhythms. Further research in this direction could prove to be fundamental for understanding the genesis of the onset of other disorders as well.

