Cirrincione L, Plescia F, Malta G, Campagna M, Lecca LI, Skerjanc A, Carena E, Baylon V, Theodoridou K, Fruscione S, Cannizzaro E. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(4): e3756.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph20043756

36834452

PMC9967097

BACKGROUND: Insomnia is the perception of inadequate, insufficient or non-restorative sleep. Of all sleep-related disorders, insomnia is the most common. It is important to remember that the sleep-wake cycle also plays a central role in the genesis of anxiety and depression. The aim of our study is to evaluate the association between sleep disturbances and anxiety and depression in a group of workers of both sexes who perform night shift work.

METHODS: Information on sleep disorders was collected by administering the Insomnia Severity Index (ISI) questionnaire. Statistical analysis was conducted using the Chi-square test to assess whether there were any differences between sex for those who were healthy or who were diagnosed with psychiatric disorders.

RESULTS: The results showed that there was a good percentage of subjects with insomnia problems, impairing normal daily activities and promoting the onset of fatigue, daytime sleepiness, cognitive performance deficits and mood disorders.

CONCLUSION: We highlighted how anxious and depressive anxiety disorders are more pronounced in people who suffer from altered sleep-wake rhythms. Further research in this direction could prove to be fundamental for understanding the genesis of the onset of other disorders as well.


prevention; anxiety; stress; insomnia; psychiatric disorders; depression shift work; GABA; night work; work

