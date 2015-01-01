|
Citation
Gray N, Uren H, Pemberton E, Boyes M. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36840691
Abstract
BACKGROUND: We aimed to identify profiles of ambivalence among individuals with a history of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and tested whether profiles differed across various theoretically informed constructs: NSSI-related characteristics, cognitive (outcome expectancies, self-efficacy to resist NSSI), emotional (psychological distress, difficulties in emotion regulation), personality, and incentives to engage/not engage in NSSI.
Language: en
Keywords
nonsuicidal self-injury; behavior; ambivalence; desire; profiles