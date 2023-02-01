|
It is no secret that rates of anxiety and depression among school-aged children and teens in the United States are at an all-time high. Recognizing this, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Children's Hospital Association issued, in 2021, a joint statement to the Biden administration that child and adolescent mental health be declared a "national emergency."
Suicide; Depression; Evolutionary Mismatch; Locus of Control; not in Title: Anxiety; Play; School Pressure; Self-Determination Theory