Gray P, Lancy DF, Bjorklund DF. J. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jpeds.2023.02.004

36841510

It is no secret that rates of anxiety and depression among school-aged children and teens in the United States are at an all-time high. Recognizing this, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Children's Hospital Association issued, in 2021, a joint statement to the Biden administration that child and adolescent mental health be declared a "national emergency."


Suicide; Depression; Evolutionary Mismatch; Locus of Control; not in Title: Anxiety; Play; School Pressure; Self-Determination Theory

