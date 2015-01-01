|
Citation
|
Minnis H. Lancet Public Health 2023; 8(3): e170-e171.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36841557
|
Abstract
|
In their retrospective cohort study in The Lancet Public Health, Nora Moog and colleagues assessed the associations between maternal history of childhood maltreatment and health outcomes in offspring. The study included 4337 mother-child dyads from sociodemographically and ethnically diverse populations across the USA. In addition to the intergenerational study design, a major strength of this study was the focus on physical, mental, and neurodevelopmental conditions and on their combined burden--ie, multimorbidity. Maternal maltreatment was self-reported by adult mothers recalling their experiences of childhood abuse or neglect. As there is a high degree of overlap among maltreatment types, the authors derived latent classes of maltreatment for analysis: low abuse or neglect, emotional abuse or neglect, moderate physical or sexual abuse, and severe abuse or neglect. Six health outcomes were investigated in offspring: asthma, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder, internalising problems, obesity, and allergy. Mothers who reported childhood maltreatment were nearly four times as likely to have children at moderate risk of all five disorders, while mothers who experienced severe abuse or neglect had children at highest risk for all of the disorders except allergy.
Language: en