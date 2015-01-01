SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ding S, Zhang M, Ou Y, Ma L. Materials (Basel) 2023; 16(4): e1610.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ma16041610

36837240

PMC9961943

A multi-functional friction and wear testing machine was used to test the pin disk wear of high-speed railway brake friction material under different disk temperatures (20 °C, 100 °C, and 200 °C) and different ambient humidities (55%, 95%). The test results show that the change in the disk temperature and different ambient humidities have significant effects on the frictional wear performance of the high-speed railway brake material. Under the conditions of 20 °C, 100 °C and 200 °C, the instantaneous friction coefficient and wear rate of the brake material decreased as the ambient humidity increased. The different ambient humidity caused severe surface damage to the brake materials, but the damage mechanisms were dramatically different. At constant temperature, the higher the ambient humidity, the lower the maximum equilibrium temperature of the disc.


high temperature; high-speed rail brake material; humidity; pin disc test; surface damage

