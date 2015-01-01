|
Citation
|
Macassa G, Wijk K, Rashid M, Hiswåls AS, Daca C, Soares J. Medicina (Lithuania) 2023; 59(2).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Lietuvos Gydytoju Sajunga Lithuania)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36837437
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Background and Objectives: Interpersonal violence is a social and public health problem globally, and though it is related to poor health outcomes across all genders, most research has been directed towards violence against women. As a result, the health consequences of men's victimization may be underreported and unaddressed. The purpose of this study was to assess the relationship between interpersonal violence and the psychological health outcomes of self-reported stress, anxiety, and depression among men.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; anxiety; stress; interpersonal violence; Gävleborg County; Health on Equal Terms Survey; men