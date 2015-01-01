|
Golovchanova N, Evans B, Hellfeldt K, Andershed H, Boersma K. Aging Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36849364
OBJECTIVES: Feeling safe in the daily environment is important in late life. However, research on configuration of vulnerability factors for perceived unsafety in older adults is scarce. The current study aimed to identify latent subgroups of older adults based on their vulnerability for perceived unsafety.
frailty; anxiety; fear of crime; social support; well-being; neighborhood; environmental factors/housing/rural-urban factors; Feelings of unsafety; Quality of life/wellbeing