Golovchanova N, Evans B, Hellfeldt K, Andershed H, Boersma K. Aging Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13607863.2023.2177255

36849364

OBJECTIVES: Feeling safe in the daily environment is important in late life. However, research on configuration of vulnerability factors for perceived unsafety in older adults is scarce. The current study aimed to identify latent subgroups of older adults based on their vulnerability for perceived unsafety.

METHOD: We analyzed the data from a cross-sectional survey of residents in senior apartments in a mid-sized Swedish municipality (N = 622).

RESULTS: The results of the latent profile analysis based on frailty, fear of falling, social support, perceived neighborhood problems, and trust in others in the neighborhood indicated the presence of three profiles. These profiles were labelled as compromised body and social networks (7.2%), compromised context (17.9%) and non-vulnerable (74.9%). Profile membership was statistically predicted by age, gender, and family status and profiles differed in perceived unsafety, anxiety and life satisfaction.

CONCLUSION: Overall, the study findings suggested the existence of latent subgroups of older people based on patterns of vulnerability.


Language: en

frailty; anxiety; fear of crime; social support; well-being; neighborhood; environmental factors/housing/rural-urban factors; Feelings of unsafety; Quality of life/wellbeing

