Citation
Wang JL, Gholi Zadeh Kharrat F, Pelletier JF, Rochette L, Pelletier É, Levesque P, Massamba V, Brousseau-Paradis C, Mohammed M, Gariepy G, Gagné C, Lesage A. BMJ Open 2023; 13(2): e066423.

DOI
PMID
36849211
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicide has a complex aetiology and is a result of the interaction among the risk and protective factors at the individual, healthcare system and population levels. Therefore, policy and decision makers and mental health service planners can play an important role in suicide prevention. Although a number of suicide risk predictive tools have been developed, these tools were designed to be used by clinicians for assessing individual risk of suicide. There have been no risk predictive models to be used by policy and decision makers for predicting population risk of suicide at the national, provincial and regional levels. This paper aimed to describe the rationale and methodology for developing risk predictive models for population risk of suicide.

Keywords
PSYCHIATRY; HEALTH SERVICES ADMINISTRATION & MANAGEMENT; PUBLIC HEALTH; Suicide & self-harm