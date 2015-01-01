Abstract

In a systematic review of 34 articles regarding earthquake-related injuries, head trauma was the most common injury after extremity injuries (Igarashi et al, 2022). The most common earthquake-related head injury was laceration or contusion (59.1%), and the most common type of intracranial haemorrhage was epidural haematoma (9.5%), followed by intracerebral haematoma (7.0%) and subdural haematoma (6.8%). The mortality rate of patients with earthquake-related head injury was 5.6% (Igarashi et al, 2022). In the emergency evaluation of patients in situations that may cause psychological and physical trauma, such as earthquakes, hasty examination may lead to misdiagnoses. Therefore, radiological imaging is important to ensure accurate diagnosis and treatment.

